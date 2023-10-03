Burnley striker Lyle Foster, speaking to Premier League Productions: "I am happy we got the win today. It was a very tough game. A good first half from us and then Luton came out and put us under pressure. They got the goal that they wanted but I am just happy we got the win in the end. It was a brilliant goal from Jacob. Good to get our first win and we kick on from here.

"It was good from Sander [Berge]. I left it to him and he picked it up, played me in with a good pass and luckily I had one or two touches before being able to put it past the goalkeeper. I am happy for the goal but more importantly happy for the three points.

"We needed this. We have done well in the beginning of the season in tough games. We just needed this for confidence and for the weekend against Chelsea. Hopefully, we can step it up again and go into the break with momentum."

