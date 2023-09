Rangers manager Michael Beale insists SPFL schedulers should be doing more to help Premiership clubs after Kemar Roofe and Ridvan Yilmaz were added to the club's growing injury list. (Daily Record), external

Michael Beale revealed live on-air that he wasn't happy with Kemar Roofe, after the Rangers striker picked up another knock, saying he should've asked to come off earlier. (Scottish Sun), external

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip.