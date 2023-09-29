Mikel Damsgaard has undergone minor surgery this week, Thomas Frank has confirmed.

"He saw a knee specialist and had a minor operation this week,” Brentford boss Frank said.

"Everything looked good in terms of the bigger parts that we could be worried about and that’s positive.

"They cleaned the knee and hopefully that’s the bit that will help him. We hope he will be back soon, but there is no timeframe. We will see how things settle down and then we will see how close he is."

Damsgaard, 23, last featured for the Bees against Fulham on 19 August.

