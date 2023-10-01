Brentford captain and goalscorer Christian Norgaard, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's disappointing. We took the lead and they had a man sent off. When you don't leave the pitch with three points you will always be disappointed afterwards.

"It's very difficult even though you're one man more. You saw with Tottenham yesterday how difficult it was to score with two men more. Even though I thought we created enough chances in the end to score, I think we were unlucky.

"It was nice to get my first goal of the season but annoying we couldn't capitalise."

On the nature of Forest's equaliser: "It was just too easy not just that but the build-up to it, it was like they could easily get some passes in with one man less.

"That's what you should avoid when you're 1-0 up.

"It's a good header I still think there are things we can improve but we will have to evaluate afterwards within the team."