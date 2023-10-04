Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"I will never get used to losing football games," said Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. "The next day, I don't want to get up. I don't want to speak about football. And if anyone coincidentally wants to come around, I still want to kill them."

With his usual candour, Farke amusingly explained his dark thoughts in the wake of the 3-1 defeat at Southampton: "It will always be the same. It was the same 20 years ago and will be the same in 20 years, and although in the weeks before we were six games unbeaten and four clean sheets, in this moment, I still want to kill. I try to hide my emotions because no-one wants such an emotional killer as a manager."

Farke's passion for the game and for bringing success to Elland Road is infectious.

He continued: "If I'm honest, I also want my squad and my players to feel this disappointment because you need to feel there is no replacement for the winning feeling after the game.

"I also like that all our supporters and everyone in our club feels this same pain after a loss. I think it's quite important to feel this."

But are those murderous feelings and the sweetness of victory more intense at Leeds United than anywhere else?

"No. Even even when I'm on the training pitch with my family, I want to win. This club is unbelievably emotional and that is why we love football so much. It's all about emotion. You have to have this feeling as a supporter - otherwise you are not a proper supporter."

Worry not, the beast inside Farke recedes into the shadows soon enough, like the fictional character of David Banner in the 1970s hit series The Incredible Hulk.

His rational and analytical mind then lends itself to the objectivity required to devise a plan to beat QPR in the Championship on Wednesday.

"I think after 24 to 48 hours of feeling sorry for ourselves and the disappointment is away. Right now, we have to add the next points," said the German.

I can just imagine what his last words to the players might be before they head out of the tunnel...

"Don't make me angry. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry."