'Celtic reject O'Riley bid as Tierney heads for Sociedad'

Celtic have rejected a transfer bid from Bologna for Matt O'Riley and the Serie A club are considering whether to table an improved offer for the 22-year-old Denmark midfielder. (Scottish Sun)

Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic is seeking a move away from Celtic before the close of the transfer window, with the 24-year-old frustrated at the lack of game time. (Football Insider)

Kieran Tierney has accepted a loan move from Arsenal to Real Sociedad and is poised for a medical, with a verbal agreement in place where the La Liga club pay the 26-year-old Scotland defender's salary until June but with no option-to-buy clause. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Real Sociedad's ability to pay Kieran Tierney's wages ruled out the possibility of a return to Celtic for the Scotland defender and the Glasgow club at no stage have made a formal approach to Arsenal for the 26-year-old. (Daily Record)

Honduran winger Luis Palma missed training with Greek club Aris on Thursday, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, amid reports that Celtic have submitted a £3.5m offer for the 23-year-old, who has also been linked with Anderlecht and Watford. (Giannis Chorianopoulos via Football Scotland)

Rangers, who have previously been linked with Luis Palma, have no interest in the Honduran winger, leaving Celtic's path to signing the Aris 23-year-old more open. (The Herald)

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has told Jota he still an important player for Al Ittihad after the Portuguese winger played 23 minutes as a substitute in Thursday's 4-0 victory away to Al-Riyhad amid speculation that the 24-year-old winger could exit the Saudi Arabian club only months after his £25m transfer from Celtic. (Football Scotland)

