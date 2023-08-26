Hibernian 2-3 Livingston: Analysis

Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

It's not as if Livingston came to Leith in stellar away form. They hadn't scored in league action on the road since 14 January, yet scoring three here seemed a doddle for David Martindale's men. They were typically robust and regimented, with their forward players offering real threat.

Martindale's frustration with a lack of funds has only emboldened the siege mentality that has brought so much success to Livingston in recent years.

Off the back of good displays against Aberdeen and Rangers, and earning a place in the quarter finals of the Viaplay Cup, their first league win of the season could be a springboard to another campaign of defying expectation.