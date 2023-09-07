In the latest episode of We're Not Really Here, Steven McInerney of Esteemed Kompany joined Natalie Pike and Luke Stanley to discuss Manchester City's start to the season.

The team opened by reviewing the squad's performance against Fulham, where Pep Guardiola's side won 5-1.

Steven said: "We've got so conditioned to control under Pep Guardiola, but the system is now more chaotic.

"We don't have De Bruyne and of course Gundogan, it's early in the season but the football wasn't great.

"Alvarez and Haaland are too good for most teams, it's utter brilliance. We're used to seeing 75% possession during games, so anything less seems poor to us now.

"Most teams in the world would kill for what we had during the Fulham game."

