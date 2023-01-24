Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 22, in the January transfer window after having bids rejected at the start of the month. (Record - in Portuguese), external

Graham Potter's side may also return with an improved bid for Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the Seagulls looking for potential replacements. (Guardian), external

The Blues could target 19-year-old Lyon and France Under-21 right-back Malo Gusto as their spending under Todd Boehly nears £500m. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but is set to finish the season in Spain. (Football.London), external

Meanwhile, the Blues are set to offer Thiago Silva a contract extension that would keep the defender at Stamford Bridge beyond his 39th birthday. (Times - subscription required), external

And finally, Uefa is set to close a loophole in the Financial Fair Play rules which has been used by Chelsea to sign players on long-term contracts, including forward Mykhailo Mudryk on an eight-and-a-half-year deal. (Times - subscription required), external

