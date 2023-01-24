Transfer news: Blues still chasing Fernandez

Gossip graphic

Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 22, in the January transfer window after having bids rejected at the start of the month. (Record - in Portuguese)

Graham Potter's side may also return with an improved bid for Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the Seagulls looking for potential replacements. (Guardian)

The Blues could target 19-year-old Lyon and France Under-21 right-back Malo Gusto as their spending under Todd Boehly nears £500m. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but is set to finish the season in Spain. (Football.London)

Meanwhile, the Blues are set to offer Thiago Silva a contract extension that would keep the defender at Stamford Bridge beyond his 39th birthday. (Times - subscription required)

And finally, Uefa is set to close a loophole in the Financial Fair Play rules which has been used by Chelsea to sign players on long-term contracts, including forward Mykhailo Mudryk on an eight-and-a-half-year deal. (Times - subscription required)

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column