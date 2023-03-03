Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Arsenal have been brilliant since they lost to Manchester City, winning three out of three. They are relentless and, the way the Gunners are playing, you have to fancy them strongly to win this one too.

Bournemouth always show plenty of fight and I don't think this will be a walkover, but Arsenal are in form and look full of confidence.

Mikel Arteta's side will slip up again before the end of the season, there's no doubt about that... but not on Saturday.

AntsLive's prediction: 3-0

I think the main thing Arteta is going to say here is keep a clean sheet because we have been leaking a few goals. Our attack should take care of itself.

