Players were looking to prove themselves - Hateley

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley is optimistic ahead of Michael Beale's first competitive game in charge of the Ibrox club on Thursday against Hibernian.

Hateley watched on from the stands at the weekend as Beale guided his side to a 3-0 friendly victory over German giants, Bayer Leverkusen.

"The the enjoyment I got from Saturday was the enthusiasm and intensity from the players," Hateley told Good Morning Scotland.

"Even though it was a friendly, each player was looking to prove something to the new manager.

"Only time will tell. Time is the enemy for any player or manager of the Old Firm; it has to be instant."