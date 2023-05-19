Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United's Premier League game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Marcus Rashford is doubtful through illness, Raphael Varane is fit to return and Scott McTominay will be assessed after training.

If United win and Liverpool lose against Aston Villa, United will confirm their return to the Champions League. Ten Hag said: "When I see this project, first of all it's important to get in the Champions League. For that, I need to look to the next game against Bournemouth. We have to win that game to get in the Champions League."

Ten Hag confirmed he had met chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough to discuss summer transfer plans amid the current ownership uncertainty. "We're talking every day."

He praised Phil Jones, despite not getting much chance to work with him. "He has a great career, winning the FA Cup, winning the Europa League, being present at two World Cups, massive career at Manchester United. All the credit for his career."

