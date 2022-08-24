Forest v Tottenham: Head-to-head record

Nottingham Forest have won six of their past nine Premier League games against Spurs (D1 L2), though they did lose both matches the last time the sides met in 1998-99.

After their unbeaten start so far, Tottenham are looking to avoid defeat in their opening four league matches for only the second time in the past 13 seasons. They did so in 2016-17 under Mauricio Pochettino - for the first 12 games - and went on to finish second.

A goal against Spurs on Sunday would see Forest's Brennan Johnson become the youngest player to score in back-to-back appearances in the Premier League - a record held by Roy Keane (21y 124d in December 1992).