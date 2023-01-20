Tottenham want to sign 23-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who Roma would be prepared to sell or loan out with an obligation to buy. (Sky Sports), external

Chelsea have made an inquiry about Tottenham's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 26, but have received no encouragement from Spurs regarding a deal that would send Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, in the opposite direction. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea are also ready to rival Spurs for Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, while Spurs also are keen on signing Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 30, from Atletico Madrid. (Evening Standard), external

