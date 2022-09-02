Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem.

Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another six weeks following summer knee surgery: "Maybe he will be back after the international break, but we will not force it. After surgery you need time."

Villa are second bottom of the Premier League, with three points and Guardiola has won all seven matches against the West Midlands outfit. However, he said: "They are more dangerous right now. I’d prefer them to be in a better position – tomorrow is more difficult for the fact they won one game. The quality is there."

Guardiola is happy with how Erling Haaland has settled in: "He’s a lovely guy. You see his passion for the job. But it’s the same with the other new guys. This is what I’m looking for - comfortable and happy to be here."