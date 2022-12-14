Rangers captain James Tavernier believes that Michael Beale's favoured playing style is well suited to his game.

"I’m here to do a job for the team and the manager," Tavernier said. "Every manager has their own philosophy, and I’ll always try to do that to the best ability I can. The new manager obviously suits me a lot more in how he wants to play, very attacking, so it’s a case of listening to what he wants us to do.

“Ever since I’ve worked with the gaffer, it’s been one game at a time - work our socks off to be in the best shape we can and get the results we want."

Beale previously coached Tavernier when he was at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, and Tavernier is certain that the former QPR boss will thrive now he is in the top job.

“He’ll enjoy it more now, it’s his ship, he can do what he wants to the team, it’s his philosophy, but it’s been an absolute joy to work under him again," Tavernier added.

“As a coach, he’s been one of the best I’ve worked under. His knowledge of the game is second to none, and when I got a sniff of the club looking to sign him, I was really looking forward to it. I’m sure the new boys that haven’t worked under him have really seen what he’s brought to the table these past two weeks."