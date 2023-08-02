Darwin Nunez looks set to be much improved at Liverpool this season, according to presenter Paul Salt on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast: "I am really enthusiastic about Darwin Nunez. He had a difficult time in his first season - but it's a big change, [and] he had the sending off at the beginning.

"He looks a bit hungrier, like he's pressing more. Klopp has said we want you to press. We have competition for places up front.

"We saw signs of it last season, that pace, [but] people said he was raw. The way he took his goal against Leicester was composed.

"I think you're looking at Mohamed Salah on the right, probably Luis Diaz on the left. The middle guy, are you thinking Cody Gakpo or Darwin Nunez? Then you have Diogo Jota. There are an abundance of lads who can play on the left - Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez can all play on the left of the front three.

"I do think it will be really interesting how they line up."

