Jurgen Klopp has praised Stefan Bajcetic for his consistency, which he believes has been helped by the quality players around him.

The 18-year-old has become a regular for Liverpool this season, playing 20 games in all competitions, and Klopp said the midfielder is showing no sign of needing a break.

He said: "So far there were no signs we have to rest him, which is good for us. Stefan played exceptional and not because he is only 18, he just played exceptional.

"Top talent, super player. Played really good for us so far. Since he is with us it is a pure joy to work with him.

"I think the mix of Serbia and Spain is a good one for football. If you meet him he is a top, intelligent boy and it is a joy to work together.

"The interesting thing is his dad and Thiago’s dad played together for Celta Vigo so not only Thiago, but Thiago as well took him under his wing.

"He has a great bunch of players around him that he can work from and he is an absolute joy."