'Mings is in his best moment in his career - the supporters love him'
Unai Emery says Tyrone Mings was rewarded with a new contract because he is in the best form of his career.
The centre-back signed a two-year contract extension with Villa on Friday, committing him to the club until 2026.
Emery said: "I am very happy with him. I think his commitment here is great and his performances are great.
"He is in a good way. The club was speaking with me about the possibility to extend the contract and I agreed.
"I think he is in his best moment in his career. Of course we are trying to improve as a team collectively and individually. With him we are trying to help him, to support him.
"He is strong and I think he can progress with us. He is very integrated in the club and I think the supporters love him."
Mings missed the defeat by Manchester City, but Emery has confirmed he will return to the squad for Saturday's game against Arsenal.
He said: "He is in the squad. He trained today and yesterday, but we are going to decide tomorrow morning before the match. The last moment is going to be very important."