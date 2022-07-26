Matthew Harrison, UTCIAD, external

You mention AFC Bournemouth and one name is always associated. Ted MacDougall and Eddie Howe are two that will always be part of Cherries folklore. But I’m talking about someone else: Steve Fletcher.

Big Fletch has just celebrated his 30 years since signing for the club. An association of this length in present day football is now rare. Fletch is a dying breed.

Super Fletch, who turns 50 on Tuesday, has grown with the club - from a young striker learning his trade to the present day, an important part of Scott Parker’s backroom team and club ambassador.

Any time Fletch pulled on the red-and-black shirt, he played with passion, determination and, most importantly, pride. He has always been proud of the club, the fans and the town.

His strike partners over the years, including Mark Stein, James Hayter, Brett Pitman and Jermain Defoe (to name a few), have all praised Fletcher for taking the pressure off them - doing the dirty work, assisting their goals.

For what Fletch lacked in goals, he made up with his presence. Opponents always knew they were in for a tough game when Steve Fletcher was named on the teamsheet.

The big man has so many moments to treasure with the club: playing centre-back during our 94-95 great escape, hat-tricks, playing in a Wembley final, scoring in the play-off final in 2003 - but most of all scoring the winner against Grimsby to keep us in the Football League. I still say our journey to the big time started with this goal.

Thank you, Steve, for all your service to our great football club. You are, and forever will be, Mr Bournemouth.