Celtic title chance 'irrelevant' as Naismith focuses on fight for third

Steven Naismith says “it’s irrelevant” to Hearts that Celtic can win the league with victory at Tynecastle on Sunday.

“Celtic have been the best team over the season, they’ll want to win the league but our mindset is about us, what we can do," the caretaker Hearts boss told Sky Sports.

“We’ve got [five] games from now until the end of the season to try and get in the European places and that’s got to be our focus. Whether Celtic win the league or not it’s irrelevant to us."

While Naismith's arrangement only takes him to the end of the season, he is having a hand in Hearts' recruitment planning and has offered his input on which players' contracts should be renewed.

“In terms of recruitment it’s a longer term thing and I’ve put my thoughts across on areas we need to improve and contract situations," he added.

“A lot of that can be dealt with in the coming weeks. At least there’s loads of work going on in the background so when we’re ready to make decisions, we can make decisions.

“A big thing for the club going forward is youth players getting through I’ve heavily been involved in that over the last two years, that will play a part and we’ve seen the benefits in recent weeks in terms of our training facilities.

“We get loads of the younger players involved, giving them the opportunity to see what it’s like and hopefully get them into the first team."