Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 12th

This season's prediction - 12th

Patrick Vieira made a big impression as Selhurst Park in his first season as manager but will have to do without Conor Gallagher this term after his outstanding spell on loan from Chelsea.

He will, though, have Cheick Doucoure, the Mali midfielder who Vieira was delighted to sign from Lens in a £21m deal. Sam Johnstone is a solid goalkeeping signing.

It will be intriguing to see whether Vieira can get an improvement out of Palace but I certainly do not expect to see them struggling.

