Hibs say Marijan Cabraja 'struck' by Hearts fan and call for 'severest of sanctions'

Hibs are calling for Hearts to take the "severest of sanctions" against a supporter who they claim punched defender Marijan Cabraja during Saturday's derby at Tynecastle.

The second-half substitute appeared to be manhandled by fans in the Wheatfield Stand when trying to retrieve the ball to take a throw-in.

Hibs have sent footage of the incident on for Hearts to examine.

A statement from Easter Road reads: "During our 1-1 draw at Tynecastle there were a number of incidents, but undoubtedly the most worrying relates to player safety and spectator involvement. During the second half when Marijan Cabraja went to retrieve a ball to take a throw in front of the Wheatfield Stand, he was confronted by several supporters before he was struck by a spectator.

"We have shared images, which are clear and conclusive, with senior officials at Hearts and have urged the club to investigate this immediately.

"Serious actions must be taken as player safety on the pitch is paramount and this incident proves that more needs to be done to protect players. This type of behaviour by a supporter of any club is abhorrent. We are awaiting a response from Hearts regarding this incident, so that the individual can be detected and the severest of sanctions taken against him."