Analysis: Leicester 2-1 West Ham

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

West Ham supporters were in fine voice throughout the game, knowing Premier League football was secure for another year, and they have a European final to look forward to.

As news of the scoreline from Goodison came through, they taunted the home crowd with chants of 'You're going down'.

Their team were second best for much of the contest, with Pablo Fornals netting a consolation and skipper Declan Rice possibly featuring in his last league game for the club.

This was their 20th league defeat of the season, but their focus was already on Prague, where they face Italian side Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June.

Victory would give them their first major trophy since they lifted the 1980 FA Cup.

Manager David Moyes said: "Getting to European finals don't come around too often for lots of top, British clubs.

"Manchester City are in the biggest one but the competition we earned being in, we got ourselves into the final of."