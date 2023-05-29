Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Leicester have caused their own issues in being relegated to the Championship, but there was a glimmer on the final day.

Harvey Barnes' cool first-half finish had dragged Dean Smith's side out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Optimism was growing that a miraculous escape was on, but it lasted for only 40 minutes as Abdoulaye Doucoure's brilliant strike at Goodison Park salvaged Everton's top-flight status.

Being in the press box at King Power Stadium on Sunday, you see the rollercoaster of emotions the crowd were going through, from delight to ultimate despair.

One thing that will stick with me from a dramatic afternoon is witnessing the hope ripped away from supporters.

On more than one occasion, false news spread of a Bournemouth equaliser at Everton, and those closest to us reporters turned around with elation etched across their faces.

"Have Bournemouth scored?! Have they?" one asked.

Watching the action unfolding on Merseyside on a tablet, I had the unfortunate task of shaking my head and telling them there was nothing to report.

Pointing out that there were 10 minutes of added time at Goodison and plenty of time to maintain belief that something could happen did not matter either.

One gentleman shrugged his shoulders. He knew it was all over.