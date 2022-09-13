Ralston, Taylor & Turnbull in Scotland squad
Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston has retained his place in the Scotland squad for this month's final three Nations League matches.
The 23-year-old scored on his full Scotland debut in June, a 2-0 Hampden win over Armenia, and is now in line to win his fourth cap.
Despite his lack of game-time this season Ralston is joined in Steve Clarke's squad by Celtic team-mates Greg Taylor and David Turnbull for games against Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) and Republic of Ireland at Hampden (24 September).
Scotland are second in Group B1, a point behind Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.
The group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.