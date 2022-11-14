Glen Kamara has withdrawn from the Finland squad, and is the latest Rangers player to pick up an injury.

Finland’s national team website described the injury as a “leg problem”.

Kamara was substituted at half-time of Rangers’ 1-1 Premiership draw against St Mirren on Saturday, a game which top scorer Antonio Colak, Ben Davies, Fashion Sakala, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, John Souttar, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence all missed.

G﻿iovanni van Bronckhorst had to fill his bench with academy players on Saturday, and also saw defender Leon King substituted with concussion.