Mikel Arteta says Jorginho still has the hunger to contribute to Arsenal's title challenge despite all the trophies he has already won in his career.

The Italy midfielder arrives at Emirates Stadium on an 18-month contract in a £12m deal.

Arteta said: "Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience.

"Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here.

"We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club."

Sporting director Edu added: "Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience into our squad.

"He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum. We welcome Jorginho to Arsenal."