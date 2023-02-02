Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after the 5-0 aggregate success over Nottingham Forest: "It's good to reach the final, but it's not about reaching the final, it's about winning it. That's going to be tough against a great opponent. We want to bring that cup to the fans.

"But in this moment I'm not looking ahead. The focus is on the Premier League with a big week coming up. We have Crystal Palace and then two games against Leeds and they are going to be great derby games that we are looking forward to.”

On the return of Jadon Sancho, who was given a rapturous reception: "I think it was great, the reception from the fans to him, and also that will give him even more a push to continue in the way he's now acting. He's just started again, we see that smile and hopefully he can keep that and contribute to the team.

"He already showed his quality this season for instance, the game against Liverpool, a great goal scored against Leicester. Against Spurs, he showed his great capabilities. He had some really good games.

"I hope when players are available all the time and play often together, our attacking play will improve and create more chances. Then, it’s a process that players enjoy more and they are better motivated to work together."