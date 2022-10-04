G﻿iovanni van Bronckhorst on Sportsound: "I think we have improved in the Champions League from the first game, but the level is very high and the level we had today wasn't good enough to get something out of the game.

"Don't forget the opposition we are playing. Everyone is saying, 'it's Liverpool, they're out of form', well you see today the level they can reach.

"The gap is obvious. You have to look at the squads - we are competing against one of the best sides in Europe. It doesn't mean you have to lose the game. I think we competed really well, and we will learn from this game. We should take those experiences into the next game and into the league."