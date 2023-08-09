Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 9th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 10th

Brentford will miss main striker Ivan Toney until his return in January following a suspension for breaching Football Association betting rules but manager Thomas Frank will feel confident he has enough at his disposal given the performances that have made The Bees a credit to the Premier League.

Nathan Collins should be a fine addition in defence following his club record £23m move from Wolverhampton Wanderers while Frank is also seeking attacking reinforcements, with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson a prime target. The Bees will also always be a handful at home.

Another season of sound consolidation.

