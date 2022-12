New lights, camera, action.

Aberdeen will unveil a dazzling upgrade in Tuesday night's game with Rangers after spending £100,000 to replace the South Stand floodlights.

The Dons say the new lights will "make a significant difference to the stadium as the club works hard hard to make Pittodrie more sustainable".

Can Jim Goodwin's men provide some sparkle of their own by ending the six-year wait for a home win over Rangers?