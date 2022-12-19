Aberdeen v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Aberdeen are winless in their past 13 league meetings with Rangers (D4 L9) since a 1-0 victory at Ibrox in December 2018.

Aberdeen have only won one of their past 18 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) games in the Scottish Premiership (D8 L9), beating Livingston 2-0 in December 2021. They have lost each of their past three such games, last losing four midweek league matches in succession in November 2010 under Mark McGhee.

No side has recovered more points from losing positions in this season’s Scottish Premiership than Rangers (11). The Glasgow side have come from behind to avoid defeat in both of their past two league games (W1 D1), twice trailing to Hibernian last time out before winning 3-2.