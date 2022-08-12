We asked you for your thoughts on what striker would be the ideal fit at Crystal Palace following the departure of forward Christian Benteke.

Here are some of your comments:

Richard: We pushed hard for Nketiah but didn't persuade the player enough and now he is behind Jesus, who was an excellent buy for Arsenal. It's hard to know who would suit us as teams don't rely on an out-and-out number nine anymore. This is why Wilf is so important and why Gallagher will be missed. I like Eddy and JP though and hope they can do it.

Hayden: I think someone like Daka or Adeyami would be good to fill in the forward slots at Palace.

Simon: Palace need to go all out on getting a hungry striker from the Championship. We have Luke Plange but we do need another. Victor Gyokeres or Ben Brereton-Diaz are the obvious standout players from this division who would push Mateta and Edouard. Neither player so far looks capable of netting 10 goals a season.

Alex: We need a finisher who can put away the chances we create. Edouard could be that but he hasn’t fully shown it since he arrived, and Vieira seems to like playing him out wide as well as through the middle, so an extra addition there to provide some quality competition and extra depth next to him and Mateta is vital.