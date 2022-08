Motherwell boss Steven Hammell was irked by the softness of the late goals his team shipped as they surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 at Kilmarnock.

"The goals we conceded, at this level, especially the second one, made it such a cheap way to lose the match.

"Going forward we have to be so much better than that. We had the chance to make it 2-0 and had another big chance at 1-1 and didn’t make the most of them."