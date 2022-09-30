Rashford wins player of the month award
Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September.
Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
It is the second time in his career that Rashford has won the award, after first earning the prize in January 2019.