Emiliano Martinez and Alex Moreno's impressive performances in Aston Villa's hard fought 2-1 win over Leeds has earned the duo spots in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Emiliano Martinez

"The save by Martinez from Jack Harrison at point-blank range was stunning. The World Cup winner with Argentina must be on an amazing high and full of confidence since his enormous success in Qatar. Martinez has been in sparkling form since his return to Aston Villa and was crucial in his side's 2-1 win over Leeds United."

Alex Moreno

"It's not very often you see a defender come on as a substitute and have the sort of impact Alex Moreno had on his debut for his new club. The quality of his defending was at times quite outstanding against Leeds. The way he responded when Leeds attacker Rodrigo rounded Martinez in the Villa goal and then blocked what was a certain goal from crossing the line was superb.

"Good defenders can tackle and the really good ones can see the danger and actually do something about it. Unai Emery has got everyone fired up and football at Villa Park is interesting again."

