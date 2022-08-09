We asked you for your views on how Tyrone Mings' situation has been handled by Steven Gerrard following stripping him of his captaincy.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Chris: Tyrone Mings has been a great captain, not only on the pitch because Villa are less likely to lose when he plays, but as an ambassador in the community. Gerrard's decision to replace him has no upside and raises questions about his judgement. Will McGinn be a better leader? Not so far. Carlos, a vice captain who speaks no English. Crackers!

Roy: There SHOULD be dissatisfaction at not being in the starting eleven and this might be a tactic by the manager to get Mings to stop feeling sorry for himself. That dissatisfaction is there at Man City and Liverpool. Gerrard just needs to manage it as well as Guardiola and Klopp.

Nacho: Massive wake up call. Do the players trust Gerrard? More importantly, do the owners trust Gerrard? Did they feel his appointment was a risk and needed convincing to appoint him? These owners believe in statistics, not gut feelings. The stats aren't great which may explain their reluctance to invest in Gerrard's project. Hope Gerrard proves me wrong!

Ray: Stevie G is playing a dangerous game here and public criticism of Mings after the team have performed so badly looks like smoke and mirrors. It is Steve's own performance that the fans are concerned about now and this is the first major crisis of his managerial career. Two wins in 12 is poor and like with Ronaldo at United, is Coutinho improving Villa?

Aidan: Gerrard has handled it awfully, gone from a manager in Smith who always handled himself with class to a great player that's translated into an arrogant manager with no pedigree. The change of captain was merely a chance for Gerrard to show his authority, it wasn't made because it was the best decision for the club.