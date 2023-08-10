Kompany says he is "excited" about testing himself in the top flight and it is "probably the best challenge you could have or ask for. I want the team to embrace the game."

On signing Sander Berge: "He is a player with Premier League experience which is important as we don’t have a lot at the moment. He is technically good, can receive the ball, has good physicality and is a player who we hope can bring to his full potential."

On Pep Guardiola saying City are behind in their preparations: "I am sure after winning Treble he is fine starting the season a bit behind."

Asked if has spoken to Guardiola, Kompany said: "It has been an awkward month with congratulations flying back and forth. First they won the league, then FA Cup, then Champions League. They are players I have worked and lived with a lot of my life. Now we have to put that aside and go toe to toe [with them]."

On whether Burnley will have to change their expansive style of play: "You have to adapt and evolve. Name me one style that guarantees success. The demand will be to be better."