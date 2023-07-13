What did you make of Mount and Man Utd?
- Published
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said new signing Mason Mount will bring much-needed "dynamism" to his team this season, after the midfielder made his debut in Wednesday's 2-0 friendly win over Leeds United in Norway.
So how impressed were you with Mount's first 45 minutes in a United shirt?
Did anyone else catch your eye during the game in Oslo?
And how did you rate the team's opening pre-season performance overall? Are there any clear gaps in the squad to fill still?