Aston Villa have lost just one of their past 18 home league games against Fulham (W10 D7). They've won the past three in a row, after a 2-1 loss in April 2014.

Following their 3-0 win at Craven Cottage in the reverse fixture, Fulham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Villa for just the second time, previously doing so in 2013-14.