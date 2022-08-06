Hibs send Delferriere & Balde out on loan

Allan Delferriere is the latest Hibernian player to join FC Edinburgh on loan for this season.

The 20-year-old Belgian, who can play in defence and in midfield, will link up with Easter Road colleagues Emmanuel Johnson and Jack Brydon at the nearby League 1 club.

Delferriere, formerly at Standard Liege, made his Hibs debut as a substitute in the final league outing of last term.

Meanwhile, fellow 20-year-old Joao Balde is joining League 2 side East Fife for the 2022-23 campaign.

"He can play in a number of positions which gives us more options," said Fifers manager Stevie Crawford. "He is very comfortable on the ball and has good energy."