Manchester United have joined the growing list of admirers for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the 27-year-old Spaniard expected to leave the Bees after turning down a new contract. (Talksport), external

Meanwhile boss Thomas Frank, along with Fulham's Marco Silva, is on a five-man shortlist to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham. (Independent), external

