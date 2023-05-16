Hibs rue missed chances as hopes of third diminish

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs came away from Pittodrie on Saturday with their slim hopes of a third-place finish all but over, having missed the opportunity to cut Aberdeen’s lead to three points.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Hibees who will look back at several missed chances – including a penalty kick – that left Aberdeen with a point they scarcely deserved.

Hibs dominated from the start and saw chance after chance go begging as Aberdeen struggled to get any foothold in the game. A sold-out crowd would have been expecting the in-form home side to try and take some revenge for the 6-0 drubbing handed to them by Hibernian the last time the sides met, but they were silent for most of the match, forced to watch as Hibs pinned Aberdeen in their own half for most of the match.

Without checking the stats, it felt as though Hibs created more on Saturday than they did in that rout at Easter Road but rather than having an afternoon where everything they hit went in, this time nothing did.

Even the late award of a penalty, for handball following a VAR check, wasn’t enough as Kevin Nisbet’s tame effort was saved by Roos in the Aberdeen goal. Hibs might question why the Aberdeen defender wasn’t shown a red card for the handball offence, the result of which deflected Harry McKirdy’s goal-bound shot onto the post, however I suspect it would have made little difference, and the referee got the big calls in the game correct, including the yellow card handed to Josh Campbell for a challenge on Scales that looked worse than it really was.

The highlight of the afternoon for the travelling support would have been the performance of Eile Youan, who this week signed a deal with Hibs that will keep him at Easter Road until 2026. He was in irresistible form, terrorising the Aberdeen defence at will and showing the Hibees what they can look forward to next season.

Hibs must now focus their attention on securing fourth place, Hearts’ late equaliser in Paisley was probably the best result for the Hibees, who go into the last three games against Rangers, Celtic, and Hearts knowing that they must collect points along the way to achieve the season’s goal of a top four finish.