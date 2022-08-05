Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian - team news

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon played in a development match during the week and the defender could return in Sunday's Edinburgh derby but Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady, Demi Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet, Lewis Stevenson and Jair Tavares are all missing.

Heart of Midlothian will assess defender Stephen Kingsley after he trained with the squad on Friday. Nathaniel Atkinson is available following a bout of illness.

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in six Edinburgh derbies, winning four of them, since Hibs won 2-0 at Tynecastle in December 2019 and have not lost on their latest five visits to Easter Road.