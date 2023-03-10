Pep Guardiola acknowledges Crystal Palace present tough opposition on Saturday night as Manchester City aim to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

A win would take Guardiola's side within two points of the Gunners, who travel to Fulham on Sunday, but the City boss knows just how robust an opponent Palace can prove.

"We've struggled to get results against them," he said. "Particularly at home. The game away is difficult too."

It is almost a year to the day that Palace held City to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park while the Eagles have also beaten them twice at Etihad Stadium during Guardiola's tenure.

Before Saturday's encounter, Guardiola had praise for his opposite number Patrick Vieira.

"I've not been with him in the locker room," said Guardiola. "But with his experience as a player and also in France, I feel he's done a really good job."