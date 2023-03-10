Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil says he is hopeful Liverpool "have used all their goals up" after watching them demolish Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

The Cherries suffered their own 9-0 hiding at the hands of the Reds in August but are in desperate need of points having slipped to the bottom of the Premier League.

"Watching that game [against Manchester United], I thought it was not a great time for them to hit top form," O'Neil said.

"But hopefully they have used up all their goals. They've changed things a bit recently, got a slightly different structure and obviously they are a huge threat.

"A very good side, in very good form and it's a tough ask."

Bournemouth went two goals up at Arsenal last Saturday while their 4-1 defeat at home to Manchester City the previous week was closer than the scoreline suggested.

Despite such a tough run, O'Neil is hopeful his team can find another performance.

"As a three-game run, it's not the easiest you can have," he said. "But we approach it as a game we need to take three points from.

"It's an incredible opportunity to give ourselves a chance of putting another big result on the board."