Rangers attacker Ianis Hagi says “there is no better feeling” as he takes another step in his rehabilitation back from a long-term injury.

The 24-year-old Romanian has been out since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in a Scottish Cup match against Stirling Albion in January.

However, he has now resumed training and nears the end of his “rollercoaster” journey back to fitness.

“I’m in a good place mentally, and physically I’m growing every week,” he told Rangers TV. “I can see progression. I’m happy.

“I remember the first day I put my boots on again (to start training) and started feeling the grass, everything just felt like home.

“Even just a small run of 10 minutes, I enjoy probably twice as much as I was enjoying it before the injury. I can feel I am getting to my final destination and there is no better feeling.”