New head coach Robert de Zerbi is the “natural fit” to take Brighton forward after the departure of Graham Potter, according to the club’s owner Tony Bloom.

Speaking at a news conference to introduce De Zerbi on Tuesday, Bloom said the 43-year-old Italian’s “homework” on the club had impressed the Albion hierarchy.

"There's a lot of similarities between Graham Potter and Roberto, and that was a really important thing for us,” said Bloom.

"We're really confident we've got the right head coach for this football club for right now.

"Roberto had done his homework - he knew a lot of about the football club in recent years. This was only a few days after Graham had left, so I was pretty impressed with the work he had done.

"When we hire a head coach, it's the person, the coach, the personality.

"All parts have got to fit correctly and they absolutely did with Roberto. He’s a natural fit for this club."