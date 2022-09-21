M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

While the world looked elsewhere on Monday, social media rumours suggested Bruno Lage had been dismissed. A noticeable section of Wolves supporters is disappointed these reports were false.

Lage talks energetically about wanting attacking, adventurous football, but it’s increasingly difficult to square the statistics that show Wolves have only scored 41 goals in his 45 Premier League games.

He has experimented by moving from a back three, even at the cost of losing captain Conor Coady. On Saturday, down to 10 men and 2-0 behind against Manchester City, Lage declined to withdraw a forward to replace the dismissed Nathan Collins. Instead, Ruben Neves filled in and Wolves played brightly, refusing to give up on a miracle.

But, again, they didn’t score.

Lage has indicated Diego Costa is too unfit to offer more than a brief substitute appearance next time out at West Ham.

Costa was a grand gesture but no quick fix, and now suspension raises a problem in defence. Toti and Yerson Mosquera offer cover, but both are inexperienced and Lage hinted another out-of-contract player may arrive. But, unless immediately fit, there seems little point.

In attack and defence, some bad luck has called Wolves’ bluff over squad depth - their summer spending only showed how far they had to catch up. Between penalty areas, Wolves are stocked, but their experience is confirming the old saw about football being about what happens in both boxes.

Wolves have won one league game in 14, the sort of run that endangers coaches. Changing Lage alone, though, would not address the central problem of a lopsided squad.

The BBC Radio WM Football Phone-In with Daz Hale continues every weeknight at 18:00 (95.6FM/DAB/Freeview/BBC Sounds)